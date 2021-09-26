Left Menu

Jaishankar meets his new Nepalese counterpart, both agree to take ties forward

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met with his new Nepalese counterpart Dr Narayan Khadka in New York and agreed to take the special relationship forward.

Jaishankar meets his new Nepalese counterpart, both agree to take ties forward
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with his new Nepali colleague, Dr Narayan Khadka. Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met with his new Nepalese counterpart Dr Narayan Khadka in New York and agreed to take the special relationship forward. "Pleased to welcome my new Nepali colleague, Dr Narayan Khadka. Agreed that we should work together closely to take our special relationship forward," EAM Jaishankar tweeted.

This is the first meeting between the two ministers. Last week, Jaishankar had congratulated Khadka on his appointment as Nepal's Foreign Minister. "Congratulations to Hon'ble Dr Narayan Khadka on his appointment as Nepal's Foreign Minister. Look forward to working with him," the minister had said in an earlier tweet.

On September 22, Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba had appointed Narayan Khadka as foreign minister. Deuba's secretariat confirmed that Khadka has been appointed a foreign minister to lead the country's delegation to the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). (ANI)

