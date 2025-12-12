Left Menu

Renowned music composer A R Rahman is set to be honored with the Lakshminarayana International Award at the upcoming 35th Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival. Celebrated for his transformation of Indian cinema's soundscape, Rahman's pioneering works include landmark films like 'Roja' and 'Slumdog Millionaire.'

Updated: 12-12-2025 18:29 IST
A R Rahman to Receive Prestigious Lakshminarayana International Award
Music maestro A R Rahman, acclaimed globally for his transformative impact on Indian cinema's music, will receive the Lakshminarayana International Award this December. The announcement was made by the Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival's organizers.

The award, meant to celebrate exceptional contributions to the arts, will be bestowed upon Rahman during a special ceremony on December 15. This event not only honors Rahman's remarkable career but also marks the commencement of the 35th Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival at Rasika Ranjani Sabha.

With over 150 million records sold, Rahman's illustrious career features groundbreaking works like 'Roja', 'Bombay', and 'Slumdog Millionaire'. Trained at London's Trinity College, he founded the Panchathan Record Inn and remains India's most decorated composer with multiple National Awards, Padma Shri, and Padma Bhushan honors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

