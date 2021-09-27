'ITZY Is Back'; Comes back with new song 'LOCO'

Left Menu

K-Pop group ITZY (Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, Yuna) released their first full-length album in 2 years and 7 months after their debut, and JYP Entertainment's Park Jin-young also began to actively support.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 27-09-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 10:24 IST
Seoul [South Korea], September 27 (ANI/Global Economic): K-Pop group ITZY (Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, Yuna) released their first full-length album in 2 years and 7 months after their debut, and JYP Entertainment's Park Jin-young also began to actively support. On the morning of the 24th, ITZY held an online showcase to celebrate the release of their first full-length album 'CRAZY IN LOVE' through Naver NOW's '#OUTNOW.' ITZY came back in about 5 months since their fourth mini-album 'GUESS WHO' in April.

On this day, ITZY Ryujin said "I performed like I was burning up all my energy" after the opening performance of their new song 'LOCO.' Yeji then said, "I feel like I'm debuting again perhaps because it's the first full-length album we've been waiting for a long time," and Yuna said, "I feel nervous as the day we first debuted." The title track of new album 'LOCO' is a song that expresses the feelings of love like a roller coaster, and shows ITZY's new side that always do not lose their confidence with belief in themselves. (ANI/Global Economic)

