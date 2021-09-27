Left Menu

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 23:32 IST
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to visit India on Oct 6-7
Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will visit India next month to hold a series of bilateral meetings, civil society events, and the India Ideas Summit. Deputy Secretary Sherman will be in New Delhi, India on October 6 for a series of bilateral meetings, civil society events, and the India Ideas Summit, said a spokesperson of the US Department of State on Monday.

The US Deputy Secretary will travel to Mumbai, India for engagements with business and civil society on October 7. Apart from India, the US official along with Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins will travel to Geneva, Switzerland on September 29 to lead a US interagency delegation to a September 30 US-Russia bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue.

The two delegations last met in Geneva on July 28. The Strategic Stability Dialogue follows from a commitment made by President Joe Biden and Russian President V Putin in their June 2021 Geneva meeting to have a deliberate and robust dialogue that will seek to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures.

The Deputy Secretary will also travel to Bern to inaugurate the first US-Swiss Strategic Partnership Dialogue with Swiss State Secretary Livia Leu. She will also travel to Tashkent, Uzbekistan where she will meet with senior officials and civil society on October 4. She will complete her trip by travelling to Islamabad, Pakistan on October 7-8 to meet with senior officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

