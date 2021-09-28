Left Menu

Jaishankar meets Mexican President, discusses cooperation in pharma, ICT, energy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday (local time) and discussed expanding practical cooperation in pharmaceuticals, information and communication technology (ICT) and energy.

28-09-2021
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (L) and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (R) (Picture Courtesy: Twitter/DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday (local time) and discussed expanding practical cooperation in pharmaceuticals, information and communication technology (ICT) and energy. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Thank President @lopezobrador_of Mexico for receiving me today. Conveyed greetings of PM @narendramodi. An open conversation on our governance priorities and practices. Great scope for exchange of experiences and best practices."

He further tweeted, "Discussed expanding practical cooperation in pharmaceuticals, ICT and energy." Earlier on Monday (local time), Jaishankar also met Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard C.

Both India and Mexico are members of the United Nations Security Council as non-permanent members for a two-year term. Jaishankar is participating in the commemorative events of the 200th anniversary of the consolidation of Mexican independence along with other world leaders.

It is his first visit to the country as External Affairs Minister. (ANI)

