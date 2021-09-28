'Taliban want appointments in Afghan missions in Pakistan'

Left Menu

Afghan diplomats in Pakistan have confirmed that the embassy has received a letter signed by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi about the appointments of diplomats in Afghan embassy Islamabad and Peshawar consulate, as per local media.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 28-09-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 17:39 IST
Afghan diplomats in Pakistan have confirmed that the embassy has received a letter signed by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi about the appointments of diplomats in Afghan embassy Islamabad and Peshawar consulate, as per local media. Although Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said he would check the reports, refusing to comment officially on the letter drafted by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Directorate of Human Resources, reported Daily Times.

Pakistan's interest in pitching for the Taliban has not been hidden to the world. Prime Minister Imran Khan and other Pakistani leaders press the world community to engage the Taliban's administration in Kabul. According to Mutaqqi's letter, Hafiz Mohibullah has been appointed as the first secretary at the Afghan embassy in Islamabad and Shir Zameen Kunari as the counsel general in Peshawar, The Daily Times said further.

Afghanistan is in turmoil since the Taliban takeover of the war-torn country. The Taliban unveiled their caretaker government with Hasan Akhund, who has been under United Nations sanctions since 2001, at the helm. It has been nearly 45 days since the Taliban takeover but has not been recognized by any nation of the world yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

