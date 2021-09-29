Left Menu

Japan's ruling party starts presidential election

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Wednesday started its presidential election, with four candidates, namely Taro Kono, Fumio Kishida, Sanae Takaichi and Seiko Noda, entering the race.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 29-09-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 11:25 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Image Credit: ANI
  • Japan

As the LDP-led coalition constitutes a majority in both chambers of the parliament in Japan, the new party president is almost certain to be elected prime minister in the extraordinary Diet session scheduled to be held on October 4, succeeding the incumbent Yoshihide Suga. (ANI/Xinhua)

