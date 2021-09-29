Left Menu

Indian embassy building in Madagascar lit up with 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'

On the occasion of the 75 years of India's Independence to mark the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Embassy of India, Antananarivo, Madagascar is celebrating the age-old Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The Whole Earth is a Family) during the month of September.

The Embassy of India in Madagascar celebrating the age-old Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Madagascar

On the occasion of the 75 years of India's Independence to mark the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Embassy of India, Antananarivo, Madagascar is celebrating the age-old Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The Whole Earth is a Family) during the month of September. In his welcome remarks at the celebrations of 57th Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Day earlier this month, Ambassador Abhay Kumar emphasised the essence of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' saying "it is one of the core philosophies of the Indian civilization since ancient times and ITEC is a living example of the practice of this philosophy. India has provided training to over 200,000 professionals from 161 partner countries under the ITEC programme since 1964. Madagascar is a crucial part of this family and the ITEC programme is one of the many ways in which India has been a partner of Madagascar in its development journey."

To mark the occasion, a painting competition on the theme of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam was organised by the Embassy. The winners were declared on September 28, 2021. The first prize went to Upasi Vaidya, the second prize to Mialisoa- Maya Ramiharimiadana and the third prize to Natoa Rasolonjatovo.

The Embassy building was lit up with a special projection of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam on the evening of September 28, 2021. The winning entries of the painting competition were also projected on the building. Madagascar's celebrated Valiha player Germain Randrianrisoa(aka Rajery), who is one of the members of the contemporary African music group 3MA and a living music legend of Madagascar, spoke about the importance of the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

Ambassador Abhay Kumar wrote an article highlighting the meaning and significance of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and how India's worldview is guided by this ancient Indian philosophy from Maha Upanishad. (ANI)

