Mass hunger, paralysis of health services loom large in Afghanistan: Red Cross

Afghanistan will be devastated by hunger and the collapse of health care services within the next few weeks if humanitarian support is not dispatched immediately, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Thursday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 30-09-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 18:38 IST
Afghanistan will be devastated by hunger and the collapse of health care services within the next few weeks if humanitarian support is not dispatched immediately, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Thursday. This comes as the IFRC has launched a multi-country emergency appeal focused on preparedness and response efforts to population movements from Afghanistan into neighbouring countries and the wider region.

According to IFRC, Afghanistan faces an alarming humanitarian emergency and a worsening economic crisis, both likely to be further exacerbated by the approaching winter season. Access to banking services has been severely constrained, with cash flow crippled. IFRC added that a rapid deterioration of humanitarian conditions in Afghanistan could result in catastrophic consequences for vulnerable Afghans and could lead to further internal and cross-border displacement.

The critical threats caused by a serious drought and the COVID-19 pandemic, are aggravated by conflicts that led to the internal displacement of families and extreme poverty, the IFRC stated. "Afghanistan faces the imminent collapse of health services and worsening hunger if aid and money do not flow into the country within weeks. Health financing has been cut across the country placing ever more demand on Red Crescent teams," IFRC Asia Pacific Director Alexander Matheou said.

To provide urgent assistance to 560,000 more people in 16 Afghan provinces, the IFRC appeals for over 36 million Swiss francs (USD 38.44 million) to enable Afghan Red Crescent to support those in acute need. The Taliban gained full control of Afghanistan on August 15, which led to collapse of the US-backed government. The development caused many Afghans to seek escape from the country. (ANI)

