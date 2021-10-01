Left Menu

US gives tentative approval for Australia to buy EA-18G Growler aircraft

The US government has given its tentative approval for Australia to purchase a single EA-18G Growler aircraft with engineering and maintenance services costing $125 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2021 04:40 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 04:40 IST
An EA-18G Growler attached to the "Patriots" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140 launches off the flight deck of USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), in the Gulf. (Picture credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Washington [US], October 1 (ANI/Sputnik): The US government has given its tentative approval for Australia to purchase a single EA-18G Growler aircraft with engineering and maintenance services costing $125 million, the Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced. "The State Department has made a determination approving a possible foreign military sale to the Government of Australia of EA-18G Growler aircraft, related defence services and related equipment for an estimated cost of $125 million," the DSCA said in a statement on Thursday.

The agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the possible sale on Thursday, the statement said. "The Government of Australia has requested to buy a United States Navy (USN) EA-18G aircraft. The USN EA-18G aircraft will then be modified into a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) EA-18G aircraft configuration. The sale would include one EA-18G Growler aircraft," the statement added.

The total estimated value is $125 million and the proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States, according to the statement. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

