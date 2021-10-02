Left Menu

India backs support to Sudan's transitional government, calls for Juba Peace Agreement implementation

India on Friday (local time) expressed support to the transitional government led by Abdalla Hamdok in Sudan and backed the implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement in the country.

ANI | New York | Updated: 02-10-2021 09:48 IST
High Level Virtual Event on Sudan organized by NorwayUN [Image: Twitter@PratikMathur1]. Image Credit: ANI
India on Friday (local time) expressed support to the transitional government led by Abdalla Hamdok in Sudan and backed the implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement in the country. The developments came during a United Nations General Assembly High Level (UNGA) virtual event on Sudan organised by Norway's UN mission in New York.

"Participated in UNGA High-Level Virtual Event on Sudan w/h @antonioguterres organized by Norway's mission at UN, Pratik Mathur, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations said in a tweet. "India expressed support for Transitional Government led by @SudanPMHamdok & implementation of Juba Peace Agreement @UNITAMS receives #India's support for its role in the peace process," he added.

Sudan's first year of a three-year transition to democratic rule following the dramatic ouster of President Omar al-Bashir in 2019, was marked by a failing economy, political tensions and continuing popular protests for justice and reforms, Human Rights Watch informed. Furthermore, these challenges were compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In October 2020, the Juba Agreement for Peace was also signed by Sudan's transitional government and by many of the country's main warring factions. The Agreement is highly complex and covers a wide range of areas, including governance, security and transitional justice and is intended to inform the future constitutional negotiation process. (ANI)

