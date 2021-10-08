Pakistan: Kin of 2014 Peshawar school massacre oppose decision to give amnesty to TTP terrorists
Families of the students killed in 2014 Army Public School attack held demonstrations in Pakistan against Imran Khan's proposed decision to provide amnesty to the terrorists of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
Families of the students killed in 2014 Army Public School attack held demonstrations in Pakistan against Imran Khan's proposed decision to provide amnesty to the terrorists of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). These families chanted slogans against Pakistani President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad outside the Peshawar Press Club, Dawn reported.
Protestors expressed that [TTP] terrorists had taken lives of innocent people and they did not deserve any amnesty from the government. The killers of our children, personnel of law enforcement agencies and other Pakistanis do not deserve any kind of pardon," the protestors said.
The protesting people were the families of students killed in the December 2014 Peshawar Army Public School massacre, which had claimed the lives of at least 144 innocent students and staff members. Meanwhile, PM Imran Khan and his party members are facing flak after their government started talks with some groups of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) with the aim of having the group lay down their weapons, local media said. (ANI)
