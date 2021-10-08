Left Menu

Pakistan: Kin of 2014 Peshawar school massacre oppose decision to give amnesty to TTP terrorists

Families of the students killed in 2014 Army Public School attack held demonstrations in Pakistan against Imran Khan's proposed decision to provide amnesty to the terrorists of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 08-10-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 23:02 IST
Pakistan: Kin of 2014 Peshawar school massacre oppose decision to give amnesty to TTP terrorists
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Families of the students killed in 2014 Army Public School attack held demonstrations in Pakistan against Imran Khan's proposed decision to provide amnesty to the terrorists of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). These families chanted slogans against Pakistani President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad outside the Peshawar Press Club, Dawn reported.

Protestors expressed that [TTP] terrorists had taken lives of innocent people and they did not deserve any amnesty from the government. The killers of our children, personnel of law enforcement agencies and other Pakistanis do not deserve any kind of pardon," the protestors said.

The protesting people were the families of students killed in the December 2014 Peshawar Army Public School massacre, which had claimed the lives of at least 144 innocent students and staff members. Meanwhile, PM Imran Khan and his party members are facing flak after their government started talks with some groups of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) with the aim of having the group lay down their weapons, local media said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'No more silence': NWSL players return to the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'N...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021