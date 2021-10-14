Uganda to deploy 160 police peacekeepers in Somalia

Kampala [Uganda], October 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Uganda will deploy a contingent of 160 police personnel to Somalia for peacekeeping operations, the Uganda Police Force said Thursday. The officers have finished a six-month training course and will be deployed in December under the African Union Mission in Somalia, the police tweeted. "In Somalia, the officers will provide public order management, and protection of African Union personnel and facilities."

The team is part of the Formed Police Units within the African Union, which rotates on an annual basis. This forthcoming deployment will mark the tenth rotation of Uganda's police units in Somalia. Uganda started deploying units in Somalia under the African Union mission in July 2012.(ANI/Xinhua)

