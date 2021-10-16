Left Menu

Malaysia reports 7,420 new COVID-19 infections, 89 deaths

Malaysia reported another 7,420 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 23,77,033, according to the health ministry.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 16-10-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 13:26 IST

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported another 7,420 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 23,77,033, according to the health ministry.

Some 17 of the new cases are imported, with 7,403 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.Another 89 deaths were reported, lifting the death toll to 27,770.About 11,413 patients have been released after recovery, taking the total number of cured and discharged to 22,51,758.Of the remaining 97,505 active cases, 703 are being held in intensive care and 366 of those are in need of assisted breathing.The country reported 1,74,732 vaccine doses administered on Friday alone and about 75.7 per cent of the population have received at least one dose and 67.5 per cent are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

