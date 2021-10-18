Left Menu

MEA secretary Riva Das highlights India-ASEAN cooperation on COVID-19 and health, digital technology, environment

Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs Riva Ganguly Das on Monday addressed a webinar titled "Building Value Chain

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 19:51 IST
MEA secretary Riva Das highlights India-ASEAN cooperation on COVID-19 and health, digital technology, environment
Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs Riva Ganguly Das (Photo Credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs Riva Ganguly Das on Monday addressed a webinar titled "Building Value Chain: Opportunities for India and ASEAN" and highlighted COVID-19 and health cooperation, digital technology, environment, and trade as avenues for enhancing India-ASEAN cooperation. Taking to Twitter, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed that the webinar was hosted by EXIM Bank, India-ASEAN Centre and India-ASEAN Business Council.

"Building India-ASEAN value chains! Secretary (East) @rivagdas at a webinar hosted by EXIM Bank, India-ASEAN Centre and India-ASEAN Business Council, released a publication titled "Building Value Chain: Opportunities for India and ASEAN"," Bagchi tweeted. "In her keynote address, Secretary (East) highlighted Covid-19 and health cooperation, digital technology, environment, and trade as avenues for enhancing India-ASEAN cooperation," Bagchi wrote in another tweet.

Earlier this month, Riva Ganguly Das also addressed the Valedictory Session of the third India-ASEAN conference and underscored the importance of India-ASEAN common cultural and civilization heritage in strengthening Strategic Partnership in contemporary times. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021