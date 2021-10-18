MEA secretary Riva Das highlights India-ASEAN cooperation on COVID-19 and health, digital technology, environment
Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs Riva Ganguly Das on Monday addressed a webinar titled "Building Value Chain
Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs Riva Ganguly Das on Monday addressed a webinar titled "Building Value Chain: Opportunities for India and ASEAN" and highlighted COVID-19 and health cooperation, digital technology, environment, and trade as avenues for enhancing India-ASEAN cooperation. Taking to Twitter, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed that the webinar was hosted by EXIM Bank, India-ASEAN Centre and India-ASEAN Business Council.
"Building India-ASEAN value chains! Secretary (East) @rivagdas at a webinar hosted by EXIM Bank, India-ASEAN Centre and India-ASEAN Business Council, released a publication titled "Building Value Chain: Opportunities for India and ASEAN"," Bagchi tweeted. "In her keynote address, Secretary (East) highlighted Covid-19 and health cooperation, digital technology, environment, and trade as avenues for enhancing India-ASEAN cooperation," Bagchi wrote in another tweet.
Earlier this month, Riva Ganguly Das also addressed the Valedictory Session of the third India-ASEAN conference and underscored the importance of India-ASEAN common cultural and civilization heritage in strengthening Strategic Partnership in contemporary times. (ANI)
