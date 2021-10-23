Left Menu

Pakistani forces kill 9 terrorists in Balochistan raid

A total of nine terrorists belonging to proscribed groups were killed by Pakistani forces in Balochistan during a raid at their hideout on Saturday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 23-10-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 22:39 IST
Pakistani forces kill 9 terrorists in Balochistan raid
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A total of nine terrorists belonging to proscribed groups were killed by Pakistani forces in Balochistan during a raid at their hideout on Saturday. A huge cache of arms and ammunition, including explosives, hand grenades and assault rifles were recovered from the group's hideout in the Balochistan's Mastung area, Dawn newspaper reported.

The recoveries were made after a raid at a camp belonging to the Balochistan Liberation Army, Baloch Liberation Front and United Baloch Army in the mountainous area in Mastung, the report said. According to Dawn, terrorist activities were planned from the camp and terrorists were trained and sent from the location to Quetta and other parts of the province. The spokesperson added that the camp was destroyed by Pakistan security forces.

Last month, Pakistan security forces had claimed to have killed a commander of the IS group in a raid in Mastung district. Prior to that, at least 11 suspected IS members were killed in a gun battle in August. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
SJVN keen to invest in hydro projects in Uttarakhand

SJVN keen to invest in hydro projects in Uttarakhand

 India
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021