Left Menu

US warns regarding efforts by China to collect bio-database

The companies in China are collecting genetic data from around the world furthering the Chinese government's efforts to generate the largest bio-database in the world, New York Times reported citing American intelligence officials on Friday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-10-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 23:10 IST
US warns regarding efforts by China to collect bio-database
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The companies in China are collecting genetic data from around the world furthering the Chinese government's efforts to generate the largest bio-database in the world, New York Times reported citing American intelligence officials on Friday. The newspaper reported citing the National Counterintelligence and Security Center that there is a need to secure all the technology relating to bioeconomy that include artificial intelligence, quantum computing and semiconductors.

"China and other countries are trying to dominate these technologies, and are using both legal and illegal means to acquire American know how," the newspaper quoted the acting director of the counterintelligence centre, Michael Orlando. Elaborating on the usability of bioeconomic technology, the newspaper reported that AI and machine learning have the potential to "revolutionize" military operations. Besides, Quantum computing would enable countries to get past the strongest encryption existing in this world so far.

The national counterintelligence officer for emerging and disruptive technologies, Edward You said that China was accumulating genetic data including medical and health data from around the world, according to the NYT. The newspaper further reported You as saying, citing its 2019 report on Chinese genetic tests on the Uyghur Muslims, a minority group in China, that China has had a history of "misusing" genetic data.

"They are developing the world's largest bio database. Once they have access to your genetic data, it's not something you can change like a pin code," NYT quoted You as saying. According to the newspaper, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and counterintelligence center have issued multiple warnings to the companies and universities against the repeated attempts by China to "steal" American technology. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
SJVN keen to invest in hydro projects in Uttarakhand

SJVN keen to invest in hydro projects in Uttarakhand

 India
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021