6.2 magnitude quake hits eastern Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], October 24 (ANI/Xinhua): A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Yilan County in eastern Taiwan at 1.11 pm on Sunday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 24.61 degrees north latitude and 121.73 degrees east longitude, the center said in its preliminary report. (ANI/Xinhua)

