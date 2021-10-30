Left Menu

Imran Khan meets Ulemas to seek help in settling TLP protest

Amid the ongoing protest by the banned Islamist group Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday met religious leaders to seek their help in settling the matter.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 30-10-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 20:52 IST
Imran Khan meets Ulemas to seek help in settling TLP protest
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Amid the ongoing protest by the banned Islamist group Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday met religious leaders to seek their help in settling the matter. The group of religious leaders, from the Barelvi sect, will assist the Pakistan government to figure out a middle ground in negotiations with the banned organisations. The meeting will be held at Bani Gala in Islamabad, Samaa TV reported.

The group of around 25 ulemas was headed by Sunni Ittehad chairperson Sahibzada Hamid Raza. The meeting follows several days of unsuccessful negotiations between the TLP and the Imran Khan government.

Meanwhile, after meeting with Khan, the religious leaders will also meet TLP's Saad Rizvi after the discussion, Samaa TV reported. In the past few days, several clashes have been reported including one outside Lahore, after TLP tried to resume its march on Islamabad to pressurise the government to accept its demands.

At least four policemen were killed and over 250 injured during the clashes on Wednesday. During a press conference, Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday had said the government has decided that the TLP would no more be dealt with as a political party but as a militant organisation. Hundreds of TLP workers had taken to the streets throughout the country last week to exert pressure on the government for the release of its chief Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Department of Science and Tech

Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Dep...

 India
3
Nurture.farm inks pact with NAB Foundation, Nabard to eliminate stubble burning

Nurture.farm inks pact with NAB Foundation, Nabard to eliminate stubble burn...

 India
4
Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021