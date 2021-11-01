Left Menu

Direct Vietnam-UK air route announced

Bamboo Airways will launch regular direct flights connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with London, with six return flights per week later this year. A ceremony to announce the new flights was held on Sunday in Edinburg, Scotland, with the attendance of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

01-11-2021
Hanoi [Vietnam], November 1 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Bamboo Airways will launch regular direct flights connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with London, with six return flights per week later this year. A ceremony to announce the new flights was held on Sunday in Edinburg, Scotland, with the attendance of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. As planned, from next year, the frequency of flights will be gradually increased daily according to market demand. The flights by Bamboo Airways will help shorten the travel time to 12-13 hours, or 7 hours shorter than the transit ones.

Chairman of FLC Group and of Bamboo Airways Trinh Van Quyet, told the ceremony how important the new air route is: "The opening of direct flights to the UK is much interested by businesses as well as citizens because it shortens the time and distance and forges closer political relations. Particularly, it opens a potential tourism market as the number of visitors from the UK to Vietnam is the second largest in Europe and simultaneously creates favourable conditions for trade exchanges and visits between the two countries." The route is also opening up chances to increase flights between Vietnam and other top destinations in the world. It is expected to help step up comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and the UK. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

