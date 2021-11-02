Left Menu

Brazil registers lowest number of COVID-19 deaths since April 2020

Brazil registered on October 31 the lowest daily average of deaths from COVID-19 practically since the disease was detected in the country in February 2020, the Brazilian scientific institution Oswaldo Cruz Foundation said.

ANI | Brasilia | Updated: 02-11-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 16:22 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Brazil

Brasilia [Brazil], October 2 (ANI/Sputnik): Brazil registered on October 31 the lowest daily average of deaths from COVID-19 practically since the disease was detected in the country in February 2020, the Brazilian scientific institution Oswaldo Cruz Foundation said. According to the official "Monitora COVID-19" platform, Brazil registered 311.43 deaths in the moving average of the last seven days of October. It is the lowest figure since April 28, 2020, when the death toll reached an average of 325.14.

Brazil witnessed the peak of deaths from COVID-19 on April 12 of this year when more than 3,100 people died from the coronavirus. However, since the end of June, the death toll has fallen significantly and since October 4, the records are below 500 lethal cases per day. The drop in the number of deaths is connected with the advancement of the vaccination campaign: 74.7% of the Brazilian population has received at least one vaccine shot and 54.9% are fully immunized.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the death toll in Brazil has risen to 607,922, and the number of detected cases to nearly 22 million people. (ANI/Sputnik)

