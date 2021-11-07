Left Menu

Russia registers 39,165 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours: Response Center

A total of 39,165 of new COVID-19 cases were registered in Russia in past 24 hours raising the cumulative total up to 8,795,095, the federal response center said on Sunday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 07-11-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 14:21 IST
Moscow [Russia], November 7 (ANI/Sputnik): A total of 39,165 of new COVID-19 cases were registered in Russia in past 24 hours raising the cumulative total up to 8,795,095, the federal response center said on Sunday. The COVID-19-related deaths in Russia to 1,179 within the past 24-hour period, and the total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 246,814.

Most new COVID-19 cases were detected in Moscow, the Moscow Region, and Saint Petersburg with 4.975, 3.297, and 2.551, respectively. As many as 26,806 patients recovered from COVID-19 in past 24 hours, and 7,561,978 people in Russia have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic. (ANI/Sputnik)

