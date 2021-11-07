Left Menu

COVID-19 cases rise to 5,06,816 in Myanmar

The number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar rose to 506,816 on Sunday after 818 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Yangon [Myanmar], November 7 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar rose to 506,816 on Sunday after 818 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health. The release said 17 new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 18,821 in the country as of Sunday.

A total of 4,78,233 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 5 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far. Over 8.24 million people have been fully vaccinated nationwide, while over 5.65 million people have received the first jabs of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday, the release said.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 cases on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

