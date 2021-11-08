Left Menu

Japan, US exchange views on regional agenda

US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink met on Monday with Japanese Director-General of the North American Affairs Bureau Keiichi Ichikawa to discuss bilateral relations and exchange views on regional agenda, Japan's foreign affairs ministry said.

Tokyo [Japan], November 8 (ANI/Sputnik): US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink met on Monday with Japanese Director-General of the North American Affairs Bureau Keiichi Ichikawa to discuss bilateral relations and exchange views on regional agenda, Japan's foreign affairs ministry said. "On November 8, Mr. ICHIKAWA Keiichi, Director-General, North American Affairs Bureau, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, held a meeting with Mr. Daniel Kritenbrink, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs. They discussed a broad range of issues including Japan-U.S. cooperation towards further strengthening the Japan-U.S. Alliance and realizing a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific,'" the ministry said in a statement.

This was Kritenbrink's first visit to Japan since he was appointed to his position in September. The assistant secretary of state will remain in Japan until Wednesday before departing for Seoul for a visit from November 10-12. (ANI/Sputnik)

