Left Menu

Vietnam, Australia aim to become one of each other's 10 largest trade partners

Vietnam and Australia have agreed to double bilateral trade and make the two countries one of each other's 10 largest trade partners. The consensus was reached at a meeting between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne in Hanoi on Tuesday.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 09-11-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 21:32 IST
Vietnam, Australia aim to become one of each other's 10 largest trade partners
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Hanoi [Vietnam], November 9 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Vietnam and Australia have agreed to double bilateral trade and make the two countries one of each other's 10 largest trade partners. The consensus was reached at a meeting between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne in Hanoi on Tuesday. Prime Minister Chinh asked Australia to continue helping Vietnam in the fight against COVID-19 and in its economic recovery, to maintain ODA for Vietnam, and to consider greater opening for Vietnam's agricultural and forestry exports, and grant agriculture visas for Vietnamese workers.

He expressed his hope for stronger mutual support between the two countries and between ASEAN and Australia, particularly in aspects of peace and development in the region and the world, and Vietnam and ASEAN's stance on the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea) issue. Minister Payne affirmed that Australia respects and considers Vietnam a priority with its cooperation in infrastructure, agriculture, poverty reduction, and climate change response.

She said Australia wants to uplift its strategic partnership with Vietnam and respects Vietnam's stance on the East Sea issue. The Minister said Australia supports peaceful settlement of international disputes in line with international law, particularly the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. She said Australia will provide Vietnam additional 2.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total of Australia's vaccine donations for Vietnam to 7.8 million doses. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021