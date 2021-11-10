Afghanistan facing humanitarian crisis, its social, economic situation deteriorating: Kazakhstan at NSAs meet

Expressing concerns over the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, Karim Massimov, Chairman of Kazakhstan National Security Committee, on Wednesday said the social and economic situation of Afghans is deteriorating and the country is facing a humanitarian crisis. Speaking at a regional security dialogue on Afghanistan hosted by India, Massimov said there is a need to increase humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

"We are concerned about the prevailing situation in Afghanistan. The social and economic situation of Afghans is deteriorating and the country is facing a humanitarian crisis; necessary to increase humanitarian assistance," he said. Massimov said that the stabilization of Afghanistan demands the efforts of the whole international community.

"With the Taliban movement coming into power the situation inside the country remains complicated. There are many obstacles to forming an effective government. The terrorist organisations are intensifying activities," he noted. "Stabilization of Afghanistan demands the efforts of the whole international community. It is highly important to begin concrete action," he added.

The meeting was chaired by Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. National Security Advisers of five central Asian countries - Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan besides Russia and Iran - are attending the meet. In his remarks, Ajit Doval called for greater cooperation and interaction and coordination amongst the regional countries over the issue of Afghanistan.

"We are meeting today to discuss the matters relating to Afghanistan. We all have been keenly watching the developments in that country. These have important implications not only for the people of Afghanistan but also for its neighbours and the region," Doval said. "This is a time for close consultation amongst us greater cooperation and interaction and coordination amongst the regional countries. I am confident that our deliberations will be productive useful and will contribute to helping the people of Afghanistan and will enhance our collective security," he said.

Iran had hosted dialogues in a similar format previously. It is a continuation of the format started by Tehran in 2018 and 2019, however, this time dialogue will see the highest participation of seven nations.

Speaking at the meet, Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of Russia, said that multilateral meetings of secretaries of the security council on the Afghan issue is an important format and helps us to discuss the whole package of issues linked to the developing situation in Afghanistan on the highest level. "It also helps to elaborate practical measures to counter challenges and threat emanation from Afghan territory," he said.

Patrushev noted the increased activity of international and regional stakeholders in the Afghan dimension and the creation of new formats. (ANI)

