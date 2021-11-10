Left Menu

Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix submit semiconductor data to US

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix submitted their semiconductor business data to the US government.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 10-11-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 12:58 IST
Seoul [South Korea], November 10 (ANI/Global Economic): Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix submitted their semiconductor business data to the US government. According to the industry, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix submitted data related to semiconductor inventory and sales requested by the US Department of Commerce on the 9th.

The U.S. Department of Commerce previously requested semiconductor design, manufacturing, supplying, and distributing companies to submit the business data by the 8th on September 24th. "The company submitted semiconductor-related data to the US government," said an official from Samsung Electronics. "We excluded sensitive confidential information."

An official from SK Hynix also said, "Except for confidential data, we submitted it in an appropriate manner to protect trust in customer relations." (ANI/Global Economic)

