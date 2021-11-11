Left Menu

Blinken to meet Qatar officials on Friday to discuss issues of mutual concern

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will welcome Qatar's officials in Washington this week to discuss a range of issues of mutual concern, including defense cooperation, regional stability, and human rights, the State Department said.

11-11-2021
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will welcome Qatar's officials in Washington this week to discuss a range of issues of mutual concern, including defense cooperation, regional stability, and human rights, the State Department said. "Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will welcome Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Qatar's delegation to Washington, DC on November 12," the State Department said in a press release on Wednesday. "

The delegation will discuss issues of mutual concern, including regional stability, defense cooperation, public health, counterterrorism, combating human trafficking, human rights, climate change." Blinken will be joined by officials from the National Security Council, Agency for International Development, Defense Department and other agencies, the release said. (ANI)

