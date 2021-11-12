Left Menu

Brazilian Ambassador calls on Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, discusses energy transition, biofuels

Brazilian Ambassador to India Andre Aranha Correa do Lago on Friday called on India's Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri here and discussed energy transition and biofuels and several other areas of mutual interest.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 17:44 IST
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Brazilian Ambassador to India Andre Aranha Correa do Lago (Photo:Twitter/Hardeep Singh Puri). Image Credit: ANI
Brazilian Ambassador to India Andre Aranha Correa do Lago on Friday called on India's Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri here and discussed energy transition and biofuels and several other areas of mutual interest.

"Received my friend Amb Andre Aranha Correa do Lago, Brazilian Ambassador to India in my office. Held wide-ranging discussions on energy transition, biofuels in which Brazil has set an international benchmark & several other areas of mutual interest between our two countries," the Union Minister tweeted. (ANI)

