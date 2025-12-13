U.S. Lifts Sanctions on Brazilian Judge: A Sign of Evolving Diplomatic Relations

The United States has officially lifted sanctions against Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes, initially targeted for handling a criminal case involving an ally of former President Donald Trump. This decision underscores a thaw in U.S.-Brazil relations under President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's leadership.

Imposed under the Global Magnitsky Act in July, the sanctions were in response to Moraes' oversight of a trial leading to ex-President Jair Bolsonaro's conviction for attempting a coup after his 2022 election loss. The Trump administration had criticized Moraes, claiming he weaponized the courts for political gain and suppressed free speech.

The U.S. Treasury Department's action marks a pivot from Trump's earlier policy and accompanies the easing of tariffs on Brazilian goods. This change contrasts with previous tensions and signals strengthened ties following constructive dialogue between Trump and Lula.