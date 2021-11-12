Left Menu

Russia detects increased NATO reconnaissance activities near borders

The Russian Defense Ministry detected six NATO reconnaissance aircraft near the country's borders in the Black Sea over the past 24 hours, the ministry's Zvezda broadcaster said Friday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 12-11-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 22:03 IST
Russia detects increased NATO reconnaissance activities near borders
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], November 12 (ANI/Xinhua): The Russian Defense Ministry detected six NATO reconnaissance aircraft near the country's borders in the Black Sea over the past 24 hours, the ministry's Zvezda broadcaster said Friday. Russia's Aerospace forces have detected and escorted the foreign aircraft, as the intensity of NATO aerial reconnaissance activities continued to grow, Zvezda said, citing the defence ministry.

Three US Navy P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft were detected, along with a French Air Force C-160G Gabriel aircraft, a U.S. Air Force RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft, and a U.S. Air Force U-2S reconnaissance plane, it said. It added that the ministry views the "aggressive military activity of the United States in the Black Sea region as a threat to regional security and strategic stability."

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that Russia will take all necessary measures to ensure its security against the backdrop of NATO's increased military activities near the country's borders. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021