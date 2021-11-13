Left Menu

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket with 53 starlink satellites

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket into space with 53 Starlink satellites, the space company said Saturday.

Washington [US], November 13 (ANI/Sputnik): SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket into space with 53 Starlink satellites, the space company said Saturday. "Deployment of 53 Starlink satellites confirmed," SpaceX tweeted.

The rocket's first stage landed on a droneship, the company said. Falcon 9 is partially reusable. Several of SpaceX first-stage boosters have been launched into space more than once.

Starlink satellites, operated by SpaceX, offer internet coverage in several countries via a beta-test program. (ANI/Sputnik)

