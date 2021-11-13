Left Menu

Pakistan: Opposition slams Imran Khan over poor policies, asks PM to seek apology

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the country's opposition alliance on Saturday asked Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government to seek an apology from the people of the country for its "anti-people" policies.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-11-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 22:30 IST
Pakistan: Opposition slams Imran Khan over poor policies, asks PM to seek apology
PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the country's opposition alliance on Saturday asked Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government to seek an apology from the people of the country for its "anti-people" policies. The remarks were made by PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman while addressing an anti-government rally at Karachi's Regal Chowk, Express Tribune reported.

"Politicians are the hope of the nation. If we do not play our role today, the nation will not forgive us," Rehman said adding that the state intuitions should review their "mistakes" and seek apology from the nation. The rally was held against the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan for its "anti-people policies" and the rising inflation in Pakistan.

Rehman, who is also the Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party also slammed the Imran Khan government for its "incompetency" and vowed to make all the efforts to remove the Pakistan Tareek-e-Insaf from power. "If we do not push the 'illegitimate' rulers in the Arabian Sea anytime soon, then the survival of the country will be in danger," Rehman said during the rally.

Besides Rehman, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Senior Vice President and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also addressed the rally. Stressing that the ruling Imran Khan government came into power through the rigged election, Abbasi said that snap and transparent election in Pakistan is the only way forward to resolve prevailing issues of the nation, reported local media, Express Tribune reported.

The rally came days after PDM had announced to launch the 'Mehngai' march in provincial capitals before going ahead with a long march towards Islamabad, ARY News reported citing sources. The opposition alliance had informed that the rallies against the government over rising inflation would be held in Karachi, Quetta, Lahore and Peshawar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021