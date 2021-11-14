Singapore reports 1,723 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore, November 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore recorded 1,723 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 237,203, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release. Of the new cases, 1,651 were reported in the community and 66 in migrant worker dormitories while six were imported cases.

A total of 1,525 cases are currently hospitalized. Of them, 242 cases require oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 52 are unstable and under close monitoring in the intensive care unit (ICU), and 69 are critically ill and intubated in the ICU. An additional 10 deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the overall death toll to 586.

As of Saturday, 85 per cent of Singapore's population has received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, 86 per cent has received at least one dose, and 20 per cent has received boosters. (ANI/Xinhua)

