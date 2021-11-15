Left Menu

S Korea reports 2,006 more COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported 2,006 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 397,466.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 15-11-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 12:21 IST
S Korea reports 2,006 more COVID-19 cases
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], November 15 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 2,006 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 397,466. The daily caseload was down from 2,419 in the previous day due to fewer virus tests over the weekend, but it hovered above 2,000 for six days.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.Of the new cases, 856 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 596 and 102.The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 432, or 21.8 percent of the total local transmission. Twenty cases were imported, lifting the combined figure to 15,390.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition was 471, down 12 from the previous day. Twelve more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 3,115. The total fatality rate stood at 0.78 percent.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 41,962,629 people, or 81.7 percent of the total population. The number of fully vaccinated people was 40,102,583, or 78.1 percent of the population. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021