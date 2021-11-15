Left Menu

Russia signs arms exports contracts worth over USD 10 bn in 2021: Military Service

Russia has already signed contracts for exporting weapons worth over $10 billion in 2021 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Dmitry Shugaev told Sputnik on Monday.

The Sukhoi Su-75 "Checkmate" (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Dubai [UAE], November 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has already signed contracts for exporting weapons worth over $10 billion in 2021 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Dmitry Shugaev told Sputnik on Monday.

"Despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic, the interaction with our partners is sustainable and constructive. The volume of new contracts has exceeded $10 billion, which ensures the stability of the order portfolio, which is at the level of $55 billion," Shugaev said at the 2021 Dubai Airshow. (ANI/Sputnik)

