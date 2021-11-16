Left Menu

Mexico's President slams US-imposed sanctions against Cuba

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday again decried the U.S.-led economic blockade against Cuba.

ANI | Mexico City | Updated: 16-11-2021 08:47 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 08:47 IST
Mexico's President slams US-imposed sanctions against Cuba
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico City [Mexico], November 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday again decried the U.S.-led economic blockade against Cuba. "I think that Cuba should not be isolated, politically speaking. You shouldn't strangle Cubans for deciding to stay in Cuba," Lopez Obrador said during his usual daily press conference, referring to the sanctions the United States has imposed on the island for over half a century.

"I am against the blockade, I think it is inhumane. No one has the right to isolate and to strangle a people," the president told reporters at the National Palace in Mexico City, criticizing these measures as "backward." Countries have the right to choose their system of government in keeping with their idiosyncrasy and history, said Lopez Obrador.

U.S. sanctions against Cuba stepped up during the administration of former President Donald Trump, who cancelled U.S. flights to all Cuban destinations except Havana, banned cruise ships from docking on the island, and put a cap on remittances Cuban-Americans could send back. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
3
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States
4
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021