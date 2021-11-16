Vietnam reports 9,650 new COVID-19 cases

Hanoi [Vietnam], Nov. 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam reported 9,650 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 9,641 locally transmitted and nine imported, according to its Ministry of Health. Most of the community cases were detected in southern localities, including 1,183 in Ho Chi Minh City, 683 in Tay Ninh province and 671 in Tien Giang province.

On Tuesday, the health authority also documented 609 cases detected on previous days in central Binh Thuan province. The infections brought the total tally to 1,045,397, with 23,270 deaths, said the ministry. Nationwide, 870,997 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 6,481 from Monday.

Nearly 101 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including over 36 million second doses, have been administered, according to the ministry. As of Tuesday, the country has registered over 1,040,000 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

