Army Chief Narvane pays visit to Northern Border of Israel

Indian Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane, who is on a five-day visit to Israel, visited the northern border of the country, wherein he was briefed by the Israeli forces on terrain and border management.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 16-11-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 20:47 IST
Army Chief Narvane at Northern Border of Israel (Photo credit- ADG PI- Indian Army- Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

The COAS on Sunday proceeded on his maiden visit to Israel during which he is slated to meet the country's senior military and civilian leadership to discuss avenues for further enhancing Indo-Israel defence relations. Indian Chief of Army Staff General, on the first day of his maiden visit to Israel on Monday, received the country's guard of honour.

He also paid a visit to the special operations unit of Israel Defence Forces later in the day, where he was briefed on aspects of the conduct of counter-terrorism operations.

The COAS on Sunday proceeded on his maiden visit to Israel during which he is slated to meet the country's senior military and civilian leadership to discuss avenues for further enhancing Indo-Israel defence relations. Indian Chief of Army Staff General, on the first day of his maiden visit to Israel on Monday, received the country's guard of honour.

He also paid a visit to the special operations unit of Israel Defence Forces later in the day, where he was briefed on aspects of the conduct of counter-terrorism operations. The Ministry of Defence, in a statement, said that the Army Chief will take forward the excellent bilateral defence cooperation between Israel and India through multiple meetings with senior officials of the security establishment and exchange views on various defence-related issues. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

