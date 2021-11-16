Left Menu

Blinken interacts with group assisting Washington in evacuation of Afghans, allies

US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Tuesday interacted with a private group of veterans, assisting Washington in the evacuation of Afghans and US allies from Kabul.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 20:54 IST
Blinken interacts with group assisting Washington in evacuation of Afghans, allies
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Tuesday interacted with a private group of veterans, assisting Washington in the evacuation of Afghans and US allies from Kabul. "I spoke to representatives of the dedicated '#AfghanEvac'. A sincere thank you to San Diegan Shawn VanDiver and his colleagues for their passionate commitment to our Afghan friends and allies. Our ongoing partnership is delivering real results and our work continues," Secretary Blinken informed in a tweet.

As the US is still working to help hundreds of former interpreters and allies get out of Afghanistan, private groups of US veterans from the war in Afghanistan have been scrambling to help, KBPS news website informed. One of the groups is '#AfghanEvac'.

San Diegan Shawn VanDiver is one of the founders of the group and joined Midday Edition to talk about their efforts to assist translators and other support workers for the US during the nearly two-decade-long War in Afghanistan. In other recent developments on Afghanistan, reports have emerged stating that at least 24 million Afghans are facing an acute hunger crisis in Afghanistan as the country suffers a combination of drought and economic meltdown.

The World Food Program in a report issued recently said the combination of drought and economic meltdown caused the Afghan families to suffer from hunger ahead of the cold weather, Tolo News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021