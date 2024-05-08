Left Menu

Shiv Sena UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday claimed the BJP-led NDA wants a 400-plus seat mandate so that they can change the Constitution.For them BJP the Constitution of India is a burden. They want 400-plus seats so that they can change the Constitution written by Dr B R Ambedkar, Thackeray claimed.He accused the Centre of betraying farmers by not giving adequate prices to farm produce.

PTI | Dhule | Updated: 08-05-2024 00:16 IST | Created: 08-05-2024 00:16 IST
BJP's Target of 400+ Seats May Lead to Constitutional Changes: Uddhav
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday claimed the BJP-led NDA wants a 400-plus seat mandate so that they can change the Constitution.

''For them (BJP) the Constitution of India is a burden. They think why should they follow the Constitution written by a Dalit? They want 400-plus seats so that they can change the Constitution written by Dr B R Ambedkar,'' Thackeray claimed.

He accused the Centre of betraying farmers by not giving adequate prices to farm produce. ''I will restore the glory of Maharashtra which was robbed by these people after we return to power. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had looted Surat (for Swarajta) but now these two (persons) from Surat are looting Chhatrapati's Maharashtra,'' Thackeray alleged while addressing an election rally for MVA candidate Shobha Bacchav in Dhule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

