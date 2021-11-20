Disappearance of students from university a serious matter which cannot be ignored: Balochistan Assembly

Expressing concern over the disappearance of two university students, Balochistan Assembly on Friday said that it was a serious matter which cannot be ignored. Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhail and former chief minister Nawab Aslam Raisani took up the issue on a point of order and said earlier people had disappeared from different areas, but now students had started going missing from educational institutions, reported Dawn.

"Disappearance of students from Balochistan University is a very serious matter which could not be ignored," he said. Both the students have been missing since November 1. Sohail Baloch and Faseeh Baloch went missing, following which the students began their protest on November 7, Dawn reported.

Days later on November 9, as the negotiations with the authorities failed, students belonging to various factions of the Baloch Student Organization (BSO) locked the gates of the varsity and announced that no one would take the semester examinations and that their protest would continue until the duo were recovered. The protesting students accused the government of reneging on its promise to recover the missing duo.

Balochistan National Party (BNP) has expressed concern over the abduction of two students from the Baloch community and said that antagonist elements are again trying to spoil the peaceful situation in Balochistan under a "planned" conspiracy. While thousands of Balochs have been abducted and disappeared since Pakistan's occupation, hundreds of others have been eliminated under Pakistan's "kill and dump" policy. Thousands still remain unaccounted for.

Enforced disappearance has been used as a tool by the Pakistani state to silence the oppressed people of Balochistan since the very first day of its occupation. While countless abductees have been killed, many of them are still facing inhumane torture in army secret cells. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)