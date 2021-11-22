Gen Naranave holds telephonic interaction with Kazakhstan counterpart on bilateral defence cooperation
Army Chief General MM Naravane on Monday held a telephonic interaction with his Kazakhstan counterpart Major General Talgat Mamyrtaevich Koibakov to discuss issues of bilateral defence cooperation. "General MM Naravane #COAS had telephonic interaction with Major General Talgat Mamyrtaevich Koibakov, Commander-in-Chief, Land Forces of the Armed Forces, Republic of #Kazakhstan and discussed issues of bilateral defence cooperation," Indian Army tweeted.
Earlier this month, India and Kazakhstan carried out the 5th edition of the annual bilateral joint exercise KAZIND-21 strengthing military diplomacy between the two countries. "Troops of India and Kazakhstan carrying out the demonstration of a raid on a terrorist hideout during the joint military exercise KAZIND-21 at Training Node Aisha Bibi, Kazakhstan," Indian Army informed in a tweet.
As part of military diplomacy and to strengthen the growing strategic relation with Kazakhstan, the 5th "KAZIND-21" was conducted in Kazakhstan from August 30 to September 11. (ANI)
