Gen Naranave holds telephonic interaction with Kazakhstan counterpart on bilateral defence cooperation

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Monday held a telephonic interaction with his Kazakhstan counterpart Major General Talgat Mamyrtaevich Koibakov to discuss issues of bilateral defence cooperation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 18:56 IST
Gen Naranave holds telephonic interaction with Kazakhstan counterpart on bilateral defence cooperation
Army Chief General MM Naravane (Photo Credit: Indian Army). Image Credit: ANI
Army Chief General MM Naravane on Monday held a telephonic interaction with his Kazakhstan counterpart Major General Talgat Mamyrtaevich Koibakov to discuss issues of bilateral defence cooperation. "General MM Naravane #COAS had telephonic interaction with Major General Talgat Mamyrtaevich Koibakov, Commander-in-Chief, Land Forces of the Armed Forces, Republic of #Kazakhstan and discussed issues of bilateral defence cooperation," Indian Army tweeted.

Earlier this month, India and Kazakhstan carried out the 5th edition of the annual bilateral joint exercise KAZIND-21 strengthing military diplomacy between the two countries. "Troops of India and Kazakhstan carrying out the demonstration of a raid on a terrorist hideout during the joint military exercise KAZIND-21 at Training Node Aisha Bibi, Kazakhstan," Indian Army informed in a tweet.

As part of military diplomacy and to strengthen the growing strategic relation with Kazakhstan, the 5th "KAZIND-21" was conducted in Kazakhstan from August 30 to September 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

