US advises against travel to Germany, Denmark over COVID-19 surge

Washington [US], November 23 (ANI/Xinhua): The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark due to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in both countries.

People should avoid travelling to the two European countries, which were designated with a "Level Four" notice, and anyone who must travel should be fully vaccinated first, the CDC said.

The CDC currently lists about 75 destinations worldwide at Level Four, which have had more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days. (ANI/Xinhua)

