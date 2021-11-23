Putin offers condolences to north Macedonian President over deadly bus accident

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the President of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski in connection with the consequences of a major road accident, Russian news agency Sputnik reported Kremlin as saying on Tuesday.

"Please accept my deep condolences in connection with the death of the citizens of your country, including children and teenagers, as a result of a road traffic accident in Bulgaria. I ask you to convey my words of sincere sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes of a speedy recovery to all those affected," the Kremlin said in a statement

At least 45 people were killed in a bus accident in western Bulgaria early today. Twelve children were among the victims, and seven people with burns were rushed to an emergency hospital in the capital, according to Xinhua News Agency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)