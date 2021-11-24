Left Menu

Sri Lankan delegation visits India to observe on ground operation of election machinery

A delegation of Sri Lankan election officers visited India to observe the operation of election machinery on the ground level.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 20:15 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Election Commission of India entrusted this responsibility to the District of New Delhi.

A short programme was also held at the AC-38 Voter Centre in the Delhi Cantonment area, a statement from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said. The visiting delegation from Sri Lanka was amazed to learn about the effective utilization of information technology in election offices and expressed interest in incorporating it into the Sri Lankan election machineries, the statement said.

During the event, the visiting delegation was given information on the various forms, including EROnet, GarudaApp, Voters Helpline app, PwD app, NVSP portal, Roll of BLOs, and the 1950 helpline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

