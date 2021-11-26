Left Menu

Former Brazilian Olympic Cmte head gets 30 years imprisonment for corruption

The former head of the Brazilian Olympic Committee, 79-year-old Carlos Arthur Nuzman, was sentenced to 30 years and 11 months in prison for buying votes for Rio de Janeiro to host the 2016 Olympic Games, media reported on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 26-11-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 12:32 IST
Former Brazilian Olympic Cmte head gets 30 years imprisonment for corruption
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brasilia [Brazil], November 26 (ANI/Sputnik): The former head of the Brazilian Olympic Committee, 79-year-old Carlos Arthur Nuzman, was sentenced to 30 years and 11 months in prison for buying votes for Rio de Janeiro to host the 2016 Olympic Games, media reported on Friday. The court verdict was made public on Thursday.

Nuzman was found guilty of corruption, forming a criminal organization, money laundering and tax evasion. However, he will remain free until all of his appeals are reviewed, the outlet reported. Former Governor of Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state Sergio Cabral, businessman Arthur Soares and Leonardo Gryner, the general director of operations for the organizing committee of the 2016 Olympic Games, also received jail sentences.

In October 2017, Nuzman was arrested on suspicion of organizing a $2 million bribe of members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to host the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Later that month, Brazilian federal prosecutors announced that members of the IOC received at least another $500,000 to secure Rio de Janeiro as the host city for the games. Nevertheless, Nuzman was subsequently released from custody by a court decision. After the arrest, he announced his resignation as the head of the Brazilian National Olympic Committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, says Djokovic; Soccer-Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021