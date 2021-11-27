Left Menu

UNICEF has no plans to evacuate staff from S Africa amid spread of new COVID Strain

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said it does not have a plan to evacuate its staff from South Africa amid the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

ANI | New York | Updated: 27-11-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 18:40 IST
UNICEF has no plans to evacuate staff from S Africa amid spread of new COVID Strain
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said it does not have a plan to evacuate its staff from South Africa amid the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant. The new Omicron variant, which has been detected first in South Africa, has escalated tensions across the world as it is considered as more dangerous than the delta variant. It has been declared as a 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday.

"There are no plans to evacuate staff from South Africa, the country has very good medical facilities," the UN agency's Chief of Communication and Partnerships in South Africa Toby Fricker told Sputnik. Fricker also pointed out that the measures in place for UNICEF and UN staff remain the same.

"Vaccination combined with mask-wearing, social distancing and hand washing, as well as good ventilation when indoors, continue to be the most effective ways to stop COVID spread and prevent severe illness," Fricker added. The World Health Organization (WHO) identified on Friday the new South African strain as one of concern, as it is reported to carry a high number of mutations -- 32 -- which possibly makes it more transmissible and dangerous. The WHO has dubbed it Omicron, the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.

Following the reports about the new variant, the United States, the European Union, Canada, Israel, Australia and other countries have restricted travel from several southern African nations over the health concerns. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
2
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021