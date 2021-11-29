Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf official urges poll authorities to take action against 'vote purchasing' bid

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has urged the Election Commission in the country to take necessary action against the workers of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN), who were allegedly involved in 'purchasing votes'. This came after videos posted, circulated on social media showed PMLN workers bribing people for their votes. As reported by Samaa TV, one of the videos shows what appears to be a party office of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz. Punjab PTI President Ejaz Chauhdry shared the video and said "this is the reason that they [PMLN] have been opposing the EVMs [electronic voting machines]." The PMLN, on the other hand, termed the video as fake and staged. It also emphasized that "characters" in the video wear face masks.

At least two 'party activists' sit at a desk and women enter the room one after the other, reported Samaa TV. The case has been reported a few days before Lahore's NA-133 by-polls that are scheduled to take place on December 5.

The 'party members' could be seen making women pledge that they would vote for the PMLN in the December 5 by-polls. "I swear with my hand on the Quran that on the fifth date [of December] I would vote for Muslim League Noon [PMLN]," repeats each of the women after the alleged PLMN workers. The 'voters' are said to have received Pakistan Rupee 2,000 after pledging to vote the PMLN. Meanwhile, the ECP officials for NA-133 has ordered the authorities to identify the persons recorded on the video. (ANI)

