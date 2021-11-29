Left Menu

COVID: New Zealand reports 182 new community cases of delta variant

New Zealand reported 182 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 8,298.

ANI | Wellington | Updated: 29-11-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 14:01 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Wellington [New Zealand], November 29 (ANI/ Xinhua): New Zealand reported 182 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 8,298. Among the new infections, 167 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, 10 in nearby Waikato, and five in Northland, according to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 93 cases are being treated in hospitals, including 10 in intensive care units or high dependency units, a ministry statement said. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Zealand stands at 11,074 currently, according to the health ministry. To date, 92 per cent of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 85 per cent are fully vaccinated, it said. (ANI/Xinhua)

